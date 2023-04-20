Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is back for the show’s first-ever All Stars series.

Starring former I’m a Celebrity campmates, this special series is set in South Africa and will see the returning contestants reunite for a new set of extra-gruelling challenges.

Ant and Dec will reprise their roles as hosts.

Among the returning contestants are both winners, finalists and early exiters, all of whom made an impact when they first appeared in the jungle.

Let’s look back at their previous times in the jungle...

Amir Khan

Boxer Khan appeared on the 17th series of I’m a Celebrity in 2017, during which he placed fifth.

He competed in five Bushtucker Trials, but was most known for “strawberry gate”, where he convinced Iain Lee that they should eat the strawberries and cream they won in the Dingo Dollar challenge, rather than sharing them with the camp.

Speaking ahead of the South Africa series, Khan said: “I didn’t realise the commotion that it was causing but I was starving at the time and so I couldn’t resist eating the strawberries (from the Dingo Dollar challenge). It was fun!”

Jordan Banjo

Dancer Banjo was on the show first in 2017, coming in the ninth spot.

Discussing his first time on the show, he said: “My biggest worry was what they would be like and I knew if there was any friction, it would make it tougher. But in our year, we all got on so well and I made some genuine friends who I still love talking to now.”

Helen Flanagan

Former Coronation Street star Flanagan appeared on series 12 in 2012, and came in seventh place.

She took part in seven consecutive Bushtucker Trials, one of which she was disqualified from.

Asked if appearing on the show changed her, Flanagan said: “No, but I was 22 when I did the jungle and I think I was quite young. I’ve had three children since and I’ve grown up a lot.”

Carol Vorderman

Former Countdown co-host Vorderman was first on I’m a Celebrity back in 2016, meaning she appeared alongside fellow South Africa campmate Banjo, who she was eliminated just after.

Unlike Flanagan, Vorderman said that her time on the show changed her “a lot”.

“It made me realise I was missing a lot of things I love, like the Welsh countryside,” she said. “I learnt I can get drunk on one glass of wine! We had a party at the Jungle Arms and it was one of the best parties I’ve ever been to!”

Fatima Whitbread

Olympic athlete Whitbread took part in the 11th series back in 2011, and finished in third place.

One thing that everyone remembers about Whitbread in the camp was the cockroach trial, when a huge bug got stuck up her nose and had to be blown out.

“My most iconic memory is when the cockroach got stuck in my nostril and took quite a while to reappear! Every time I’m a Celebrity is on TV, the cockroach incident gets aired!” she said.

Paul Burrell

The former royal butler reached the final of the fourth series of I’m a Celebrity in 2004, in which he was the runner-up.

In the jungle, he was best known for his extreme reaction to being made to eat testicles, something he compared to going to the dentist. “It is over in three minutes. All you have to do is focus and get on with it,” he said.

Burrell’s life changed drastically after he was in the jungle. “From that point onwards, I realised I had to be me,” he said. “Not long after that, my marriage disintegrated and I found a different path. This time I want to be there for all the dads out there who are struggling with their sexuality.”

Phil Tufnell

Former cricketer Tufnell has already been named King of the Jungle once, having won the second-ever series in 2003.

“I had my birthday whilst I was in the camp and it is one I will never forget,” he said.

“I am one of the lucky few to have gone in the jungle and experienced it all and that’s what appealed to me when they phoned up to ask me to take part again. I said yes immediately.”

Janice Dickinson

Model Dickinson appeared in the seventh series in 2007, when she came in seventh place.

The US TV personality said that she was returning for a sense of camaraderie, having learnt many things about herself the first time around.

“I learnt that I could be ok with myself. If things were happening on one side of the camp I would just pick myself up and move,” she said.

“I found out it was ok to be by yourself, although you never know what creepy crawlies are going to crawl out from a log. You never know what’s going to jump up and bite your ass.”

Shaun Ryder

Musician Ryder appeared on the show in 2010 for the 10th series and finished in second place.

Ryder loved his time in the jungle, saying: “I didn’t want to go home the last time I did I’m a Celebrity in 2010. I could have stayed another year in Australia. I loved living outside in the camp and I had a proper laugh with my fellow celebrities. I know going to South Africa will be a great adventure. I can’t wait to do it.”

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! returns on Monday 24 April at 9pm on ITV.