Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Charlene White has become the first person to leave the I’m a Celebrity jungle.

Fans of the ITV survival show had been voting for the famous face they most wanted to save since Thursday (17 November).

In Friday’s (18 November) edition of the programme, Ant and Dec announced that the newsreader had received the fewest number of votes and would be leaving the jungle immediately after 14 days.

Tearfully, she hugged the celebrities and made her way out of the camp.

Owen Warner, Sue Cleaver and Scarlette Douglas looked particularly disappointed to see her go.

Earlier in the episode, Boy George and White took part in a Bushtucker Trial called “Watery Grave”, in which they had to climb into underwater tombs to retrieve stars.

Since she had a documented fear of underground spaces and spiders, the Loose Woman admitted that she’d struggle with the task.

She ended up saying the phrase “I’m a celebrity, get me out of here!” and drew the challenge to an end with two stars collected.

Charlene White (ITV)

White was clearly upset by her limited success in the task and was consoled by the campmates when she and Boy George told them what had happened.

Elsewhere in the episode, she admitted that the reason she chose not to sleep in the RV with Matt Hancock was due to her not wanting to compromise her journalistic impartiality in the future.

Later, Mike Tindall was elected as camp leader and he chose Sue Cleaver as his deputy. Until further notice, neither of them can lift a finger.

Now, Seann Walsh and Scarlette Douglas have washing up responsibilities, while Owen Warner and Babatúndé Aléshé are in charge of camp water. Matt Hancock was put on dunny duty and Boy George is camp maintenance with Chris Moyles.

I’m a Celebrity continues nightly on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.