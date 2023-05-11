Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The final four I’m a Celebrity... South Africa contestants have been left shocked by a “terrible” twist.

ITV is currently airing an All-Stars version, featuring familiar faces from the show’s previous 20 seasons returning earlier this month.

The grand final will air on Friday (12 May) – but producers have one last twist up their sleeve.

In scenes set to air in the semi-final on Thursday (11 May), the four remaining campmates – Fatima Whitbread, Jordan Banjo, Myleene Klass and Phil Tufnell – are surprised to see the return of their former campmates, including rivals Andy Whyment and Janice Dickinson.

However, shortly after catching up with these ex-stars, hosts Ant and Dec tell them that they will be deciding which celebrities will be making it to the end, and which star they will be sending home.

“We haven’t just brought you back for a chit chat – you’ve actually got a very important decision to make,” Dec tells Whyment, Dickinson, Georgia “Toff” Toffolo and Joe Swash in the new episode.

Here, Ant adds: “You’re going to turn our final four into the top three. You’re going to be doing that by deciding, as a group, who deserves to be in the final.

“You need to pick a top three and the person who isn’t in the top three will leave camp today.”

Toffolo described the decision as “a really awful, awful thing to have to do”, with Dickinson calling it “terrible”.

Fatima Whitbread is one of the semi-finalists on ‘I’m a Celebrity... South Africa’ (ITV)

The celebrity the ex-contestants sent home will be revealed in tonight’s episode, which airs on ITV at 9pm.