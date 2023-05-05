Andy Whyment confronts ‘rude’ Janice Dickinson on I’m a Celebrity All-Stars

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

I’m a Celebrity... South Africa contestant Janice Dickinson has locked horns with fan favourite Andy Whyment.

The pair have returned for an All-Star version of the ITV reality series, which airs nightly on ITV.

On Thursday (4 May), viewers watched on as supermodel Dickinson said to Myleene Klass of Coronation Street star Whyment: “He doesn’t want to do anything for me. He doesn’t even want to have a conversation with me. He doesn’t, he hates me – he just doesn’t know what to say.”

Her comments came after she asked Whyment to “make me a wreath”, and he declined. Dickinson pointed out that Joe Swash rushed to her aid, adding: "Type of men want to do things for me and the other types don't want to do anything at all.”

Whyment, overhearing Dickinson, responded: “Are you saying I don’t want to do anything for you?”

Dickinson immediately replied: “No, I didn’t say that. I wasn’t talking about you.”

Whyment complained about Dickinson in the Bush Telegraph, stating: “Listen, I’ve helped that woman loads and I know she was slagging me off to Myleene then. I could tell by Myleene’s face. There’s no ‘please’, no nothing. It was just ‘do this’.”

He added: “There’s no need to be rude to people, just telling people to do things for you.”

Viewers have defended Whyment, with one writing on social media: “Anyone upsetting Andy Whyment will face the nation’s wrath.”

“Janice LEAVE Andy alone. team Andy,” another wrote, with an additional viewer tweeting: “Janice, don’t you dare start on Andy.”

Andy Whyment complaining about Janice Dickinson in ‘I’m a Celebrity... South Africa’ (ITV)

Earlier this week, the contestants were rocked by the revelation that they themselves would have to eliminate one of their co-stars for the first time in I’m a Celebrity history.

After casting their ballots, Amir Khan became the third person to leave the jungle, following Gillian McKeith and Shaun Ryder.

I’m a Celebrity... South Africa airs nightly on ITV at 9pm.