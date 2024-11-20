Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Live

I’m a Celebrity live: Dean to take on another trial tonight after ‘disappointing’ first attempt

Follow for updates from Wednesday’s show after Tulisa’s revelation and Barry’s heartbreaking chat

Maira Butt
Wednesday 20 November 2024 17:02 GMT
Comments
Dean struggles in Trial

The I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! cast are settled into jungle life on their fourth day at camp.

Your vote means that Dean McCullough and GK Barry will face tonight’s Bushtucker Trial, “Drown in the Dumps”.

On Tuesday night’s episode (19 November), the DJ was left in tears after he secured only two stars in the challenge, and left Ant and Dec “disappointed.” Meanwhile, Tulisa Contostavlos opened up about identifying as “demisexual”.

McCullough’s challenge, which saw him trapped in a box with mealworms and crickets, came after an emotional start to the 2024 series, which saw boxer Barry McGuigan broke down in tears on Monday night (18 November) as he opened up about the loss of his daughter, Danika.

Among this year’s contestants are N-Dubz singer Contostavlos, Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall and Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse. Others include McFly singer Danny Jones, McGuigan and Rooney, who is the show’s highest-paid star in its history.

New episodes of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! air on ITV1 and ITVX every night at 9pm.

