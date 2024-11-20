I’m a Celebrity live: Dean to take on another trial tonight after ‘disappointing’ first attempt
Follow for updates from Wednesday’s show after Tulisa’s revelation and Barry’s heartbreaking chat
The I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! cast are settled into jungle life on their fourth day at camp.
Your vote means that Dean McCullough and GK Barry will face tonight’s Bushtucker Trial, “Drown in the Dumps”.
On Tuesday night’s episode (19 November), the DJ was left in tears after he secured only two stars in the challenge, and left Ant and Dec “disappointed.” Meanwhile, Tulisa Contostavlos opened up about identifying as “demisexual”.
McCullough’s challenge, which saw him trapped in a box with mealworms and crickets, came after an emotional start to the 2024 series, which saw boxer Barry McGuigan broke down in tears on Monday night (18 November) as he opened up about the loss of his daughter, Danika.
Among this year’s contestants are N-Dubz singer Contostavlos, Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall and Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse. Others include McFly singer Danny Jones, McGuigan and Rooney, who is the show’s highest-paid star in its history.
New episodes of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! air on ITV1 and ITVX every night at 9pm.
ITV has released the viewing figures for I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2024’s launch episode.
The ITV reality series has returned for another year of testing trials and jungle dramas
GK Barry and Dean McCullough to face Bushtucker Trial in tonight’s episode
Your votes mean that radio host McCullough and Loose Women star and podcaster Barry will face tonight’s challenge, “Drown in the Dumps”. The pair will be trapped in a container of water as they try to unlock the precious gold stars.
Barry has impressed fans with her survival skills so far, while McCullough left hosts Ant and Dec “disappointed”.
Your votes mean Dean and GK Barry will be trying to keep afloat as they’re headed to Drown In The Dumps #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/98JVmtYWeA— I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 19, 2024
In the run-up to the latest edition of the show, there has been numerous articles about Halsall and his ex wife and former Corrie co-star Lucy-Jo Hudson, with one unfounded report claiming she would be voting for Halsall to endure the show’s grisly tasks.
This year’s cast includes the highest paid contestant in the show’s history
How much are I’m a Celebrity 2024 contestants being paid
This year’s cast includes highest-paid star in ITV show’s 22-year-history
Viewers are convinced that they’ve managed to sneak cosmetics into the jungle
Forget disgraced politicians – Tulisa is the I’m a Celeb contestant who deserves redemption the most
Annabel Nugent writes:
When she was 26, Tulisa said she felt as though she’d clocked 60 years of life experience – a good chunk of those not positive. The highlights (or lowlights rather) being: the lurid leaking of a sex tape, a drug sting operation by a tabloid, and of course, the good old-fashioned misogyny and classism inherent to being a working-class woman in the public eye. Eating a platter of raw fisheyes? It’ll be a cakewalk in comparison.
There was a Miranda shout-out on last night’s episode
GK Barry said the British sitcom star, who recently returned to the limelight, taught her how to be funny.
Tulisa says she identifies as ‘demisexual’
Catch up on Tulisa chatting frankly about her love life on last night’s episode...
Ant and Dec reveal they’re ‘disappointed’ Dean McCullough quit the ‘easiest’ I’m a Celeb trial
Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly have admitted they felt deflated when Dean McCullough quit a tame I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! trial.
Barry McGuigan left in tears as he opens up about daughter’s death
On Monday night’s show, Barry McGuigan grew emotional as he discussed the death of his daughter, Danika, from cancer.
