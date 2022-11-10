Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

I’m a Celebrity viewers in hysterics over ‘uncomfortable’ Matt Hancock during ‘Sweet Caroline’ sing-along

Campmates burst into a spontaneous karaoke session

Annabel Nugent
Thursday 10 November 2022 23:01
Comments
Matt Hancock sings Ed Sheeran on I'm a Celebrity

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! viewers were left in hysterics after Matt Hancock appeared to “mine” the lyrics to “Sweet Caroline”.

The ITV reality series returned on Sunday (6 November), with Hancock joining the series alongside comedian Seann Walsh on Wednesday (9 November).

In Thursday’s episode (10 November), the campmates were treated to their luxury items after Hancock, Walsh, Jill Scott, and Scarlette Douglas were successful in their secret mission.

Scott – a former footballer and Lioness – received “three plays” of Neil Diamond’s 1969 track “Sweet Caroline” as her luxury item. The song is commonly sung at football matches.

The producers wasted no time in playing the track, which prompted a joyful sing-along among the campmates.

Recommended

Many viewers, however, could not help but notice that Hancock appeared not to know the lyrics to the song and was only pretending to sing them.

One person wrote: “Matt Hancock has literally never heard ‘Sweet Caroline’ before in his life.”

“Matt Hancock trying to mime ‘Sweet Caroline’,” said another.

A third person wrote: “There’s no way Matt Hancock knows a single word of ‘Sweet Caroline’, absolute robot.”

“My God, how uncomfortable did Matt Hancock look when ‘Sweet Caroline’ was playing. Talk about embarrassing,” added someone else.

Viewers had no choice but to applaud the politician on retrieving all 11 stars in his second Bushtucker trial of the series.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

Elsewhere in the episode, campmate Babatunde Aleshe called out Hancock for “grabbing booty” when the politician said he “fell in love” with Gina Colangelo during a conversation about his Covid kissing scandal.

Meanwhile, fellow newcomer Seann Walsh opened up about the cheating scandal that torpedoed his comedy career.

You can follow along with live updates from I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! on our live blog.

I’m a Celebrity airs at 9pm on ITV.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in