I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! viewers were left in hysterics after Matt Hancock appeared to “mine” the lyrics to “Sweet Caroline”.

The ITV reality series returned on Sunday (6 November), with Hancock joining the series alongside comedian Seann Walsh on Wednesday (9 November).

In Thursday’s episode (10 November), the campmates were treated to their luxury items after Hancock, Walsh, Jill Scott, and Scarlette Douglas were successful in their secret mission.

Scott – a former footballer and Lioness – received “three plays” of Neil Diamond’s 1969 track “Sweet Caroline” as her luxury item. The song is commonly sung at football matches.

The producers wasted no time in playing the track, which prompted a joyful sing-along among the campmates.

Many viewers, however, could not help but notice that Hancock appeared not to know the lyrics to the song and was only pretending to sing them.

One person wrote: “Matt Hancock has literally never heard ‘Sweet Caroline’ before in his life.”

“Matt Hancock trying to mime ‘Sweet Caroline’,” said another.

A third person wrote: “There’s no way Matt Hancock knows a single word of ‘Sweet Caroline’, absolute robot.”

“My God, how uncomfortable did Matt Hancock look when ‘Sweet Caroline’ was playing. Talk about embarrassing,” added someone else.

Viewers had no choice but to applaud the politician on retrieving all 11 stars in his second Bushtucker trial of the series.

Elsewhere in the episode, campmate Babatunde Aleshe called out Hancock for “grabbing booty” when the politician said he “fell in love” with Gina Colangelo during a conversation about his Covid kissing scandal.

Meanwhile, fellow newcomer Seann Walsh opened up about the cheating scandal that torpedoed his comedy career.

You can follow along with live updates from I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! on our live blog.

I’m a Celebrity airs at 9pm on ITV.