Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The I’m a Celeb rule Nigel Farage broke despite warning from producers

GB News host went ahead after being ‘told’ not to by ITV show’s bosses

Jacob Stolworthy
Wednesday 06 December 2023 06:08
Comments
Powered By Pixels
Close
I'm A Celebrity: Nigel Farage and Fred Sirieix clash on Brexit, again

I’m a Celebrity contestant Frankie Dettori has revealed how Nigel Farage broke the rules in the camp.

The retired jockey is opening up about his time in the ITV jungle after becoming the first star to be eliminated from this year’s series.

While discussing life with his fellow contestants, Dettori said that Farage was actually in breach of the show’s rules when he took all of his clothes off to wash.

In scenes aired on Thursday 23 November, Farage ran himself a bath, with his fellow capmates left shocked after catching sight of his bare bottom as he got out of the tub .

Ex-EastEnders actor Danielle Harold said: “That’s a sight… for sore eyes,” while This Morning host Josie Gibson commented: “I just saw something I never thought I’d see: Nigel’s bare a***.”

According to Dettori, though, getting naked in camp is a prohibited act, with the show’s bosses warning contestants not to do so before entering the jungle.

He told The Sun: “We were told to keep our swimmers on.” Dettori was unaware of the moment, stating: “The shower is miles away from the camp so we don’t know what’s going on.”

Farage has found himself at the centre of several clashes in the show, with YouTube star Nella Rose calling him out for comments he made about cultural appropriation.

When the former Ukip leader bemoaned the idea that a white person could be “cancelled” if they “did a Black accent”, Rose calmly replied: “It depends on the context. You can’t use somebody’s culture as a costume.”

Amazon Prime logo

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video

Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up
Amazon Prime logo

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video

Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

Rose, who at the time said she was “saddened and disappointed” by his comment, delivered her verdict on Farage in her post-exit interview on Monday (4 December).

Nigel Farage on ‘I’m a Celebrity’

(ITV)

She told hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly: “I think he’s an amazing person until he speaks about what he really believes in and it’s like ‘Oh no, you’re a cool guy, but why do you think like that?’ it’s a really sticky one.”

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in