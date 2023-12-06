The I’m a Celeb rule Nigel Farage broke despite warning from producers

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

I’m a Celebrity contestant Frankie Dettori has revealed how Nigel Farage broke the rules in the camp.

The retired jockey is opening up about his time in the ITV jungle after becoming the first star to be eliminated from this year’s series.

While discussing life with his fellow contestants, Dettori said that Farage was actually in breach of the show’s rules when he took all of his clothes off to wash.

In scenes aired on Thursday 23 November, Farage ran himself a bath, with his fellow capmates left shocked after catching sight of his bare bottom as he got out of the tub .

Ex-EastEnders actor Danielle Harold said: “That’s a sight… for sore eyes,” while This Morning host Josie Gibson commented: “I just saw something I never thought I’d see: Nigel’s bare a***.”

According to Dettori, though, getting naked in camp is a prohibited act, with the show’s bosses warning contestants not to do so before entering the jungle.

He told The Sun: “We were told to keep our swimmers on.” Dettori was unaware of the moment, stating: “The shower is miles away from the camp so we don’t know what’s going on.”

Farage has found himself at the centre of several clashes in the show, with YouTube star Nella Rose calling him out for comments he made about cultural appropriation.

When the former Ukip leader bemoaned the idea that a white person could be “cancelled” if they “did a Black accent”, Rose calmly replied: “It depends on the context. You can’t use somebody’s culture as a costume.”

Rose, who at the time said she was “saddened and disappointed” by his comment, delivered her verdict on Farage in her post-exit interview on Monday (4 December).

Nigel Farage on ‘I’m a Celebrity’ (ITV)

She told hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly: “I think he’s an amazing person until he speaks about what he really believes in and it’s like ‘Oh no, you’re a cool guy, but why do you think like that?’ it’s a really sticky one.”

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.