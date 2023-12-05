Second contestant voted off I’m a Celebrity 2023
Star left jungle after finding themselves in bottom two with surprise person
The second contestant has been voted out of I’m a Celebrity 2023, with Nella Rose the latest star to leave the Australian jungle
On Sunday (3 December), with the series now in its final week, the campmates started being eliminated from the series, with retired jockey Frankie Dettori becoming the first to lose the vote.
Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly returned to camp on Monday (4 December) to inform the contestants that YouTube star Rose and JLS singer Marvin Humes were in the bottom two.
They then revealed that Rose would be the second celebrity to leave the jungle as part of the public vote, an announcement that appeared to surprise her campmates.
Rose and Dettori’s respective exits come one week after Grace Dent left the show on medical grounds, with Jamie Lynn Spears following days later.
Rose says she signed up to the show to “face my fears”, calling the eight trials she had to endure “really scary”.
She was then shown a VT, which depicted her respective clashes with Fred Sirieix and Nigel Farage.
When asked about those encounters, Rose, who is also a TV host, said: “I’m not usually put in situations where i’m around people that don’t have the same kind of walk of life as me, so when I hear they have different mindsets and I hear them, I’m shocked. So I automatically have to say something because, to me, it’s kind of shocking sometimes. But yeah, it is what it is.”
Rose butted heads with Farage over the issue of cultural appropriation.
When the former Ukip leader bemoaned the idea that a white person could be “cancelled” if they “did a Black accent”, Rose calmly replied: “It depends on the context. You can’t use somebody’s culture as a costume.”
Rose, who at the time said she was “saddened and disappointed” by his comment, delivered her verdict on Farage in her post-exit interview, telling Ant and Dec: “I think he’s an amazing person until he speaks about what he really believes in and it’s like ‘Oh no, you’re a cool guy, but why do you think like that?’ it’s a really sticky one.”
The campmate also addressed her divisive clash with Sirieix, which saw her grow offended by a seemingly innocuous comment that saw the First Dates star say he was “old enough to be [her] father”.
Rose, like Dettori the previous night, said she would like Sam Thompson to win the show.
Elsewhere on Sunday night’s episode, Sirieix ruffled feathers with his repeated hassling of Josie Gibson as she tried to cook for the camp.
In the previous night’s episode, Nigel Farage clashed with Sam Thompson, with the latter branding the GB News host a “d***”.
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.
