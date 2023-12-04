Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!’s Nella Rose made an admission about her controversial clash with Fred Sirieix after leaving the ITV series.

YouTuber and TV presenter Rose became the second celebrity to be eliminated from the reality show on Monday (4 December), following in the footsteps of retired jockey Frankie Dettori.

During her time on the show, Rose had clashes with the First Dates star Sirieix, as well as GB News host Nigel Farage. She addressed both contestants during her post-exit interview with hosts Ant and Dec.

In one episode, Rose grew upset when Sirieix made a seemingly innocuous comment about the fact he was “old enough” to be her father. The social media star found his comment “disrespectful” considering she had opened up about the loss of her father just days before.

While Sirieix was preparing food for the campmates’ dinner, he batted off compliments that he wasn’t “old” at age 51 by comparing his age to Nella’s. “Yeah, but I’m not 26 anymore, am I? I could be your dad,” he reasoned.

“No, my dad was way older than you,” Rose replied, to which Sirieix stated: “Yeah, but I could still be your dad.”

Rose, who has over a million online followers on her YouTube channel and social media accounts, lost her father in 2020. Her mother died in 2016, when Rose was 19.

In a confessional segment to camera the following day, Rose explained that she felt bothered by Sirieix’s comment, and believed it to be an example of him disrespecting her.

She explained: “I didn’t say anything last night because I was kind of just annoyed about it. So, I slept on it, and I kind of thought about it and I was just like, ‘This is not the kind of person I want to be around.’”

Rose then explained that the comment had hurt her feelings and that she no longer wanted to eat food he’d prepared or build a relationship with him.

Fred Sirieix and Nella Rose clashed in the ‘I’m a Celebrity’ jungle (ITV/Shutterstock)

“To me, I don’t care how you said it – to me, that’s disrespectful, and I don’t want to talk to you,” she told the food connoisseur. “I don’t want to talk to you, I don’t want to be around you. I only allow people to disrespect me once. “Don’t bring up my dead parent – are you stupid? ‘You know I could be your dad right?’ You’re a weirdo.”

Her reaction divided viewers and, addressing this debate, Ant and Dec asked Rose about her feelings on the matter now some time had passed. The eliminated contestant doubled down on her belief that the “personal” comment should not have been uttered, but acknowledged it might have been a “misunderstanding”.

“I don’t know, I just feel that in the middle of an argument or a disagreement, you shouldn’t bring up personal, sensitive topics, and I feel that in the middle of a disagreement, he brought up a sensitive topic. I didn’t understand why he would do that to somebody that he doesn’t know [well].”

Rose then attributed her reaction to the stresses of being in the camp, which she said heightens tensions.

When Dec asked her if she felt the situation was “a misunderstanding”, Rose said: “It could have been! But things are so heightened in the jungle that everything is a big thing.”

Elsewhere, in another episode, Rose butted heads with Farage over the issue of cultural appropriation. When the former Ukip leader bemoaned the idea that a white person could be “cancelled” if they “did a Black accent”, Rose calmly replied: “It depends on the context. You can’t use somebody’s culture as a costume.”

Nella Rose also clashed with Nigel Farage on ‘I’m a Celebrity’ 2023 (ITV)

Rose, who at the time said she was “saddened and disappointed” by his comment, delivered her verdict on Farage in her post-exit interview, telling hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly: “I think he’s an amazing person until he speaks what he really believes in”.

Speaking about being in the jungle with the pair, Rose added: “I’m not usually put in situations with people who don’t have the same walk of life as me, so when I hear their different mindsets, I’m shocked. So I automatically have to say something. But it is what it is.”

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.