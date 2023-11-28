Nigel Farage and Nella Rose clash over ‘cultural appropriation’ on I’m a Celeb

Nella Rose and Nigel Farage butted heads over the issue of cultural appropriation on Tuesday (28 November) night’s I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here.

The former UKIP leader bemoaned the idea that a white person could be “cancelled” if they “did a black accent”, holding his hands up exasperated.

“It’s can’t win territory” he quipped.

“It depends on the context” Nella countered calmly, adding “You can’t use somebody’s culture as a costume.”

She later admitted she was “saddened and disappointed,” by his comments.