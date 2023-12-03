Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The first contestant has been eliminated from I’m a Celebrity 2023, with Frankie Dettori sent home after a viewer vote.

On Saturday (2 December), hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly announced that the public vote stage of the reality series had arrived, and that the first campmate would leave the jungle the following day.

Donnelly told viewers: “The big news is that tomorrow night, one of them will be heading for home. So for the first time this series you’re voting to keep your favourites in the camp. The person with the fewest votes will leave tomorrow.”

The result of that vote has now been revealed, with retired jockey Dettori named as the first celebrity to be eliminated from the show on Sunday (3 December). It was between him and YouTube star and TV presenter Nella Rose.

GB News host Nigel Farage, who made it through, told the jockey: “It’s a fix, Frankie. You were last in and first out!”

Dettori was a late entrant alongside retired boxer Tony Bellew. The jockey’s exit comes days after Grace Dent and Jamie-Lynn Spears quit the show on medical grounds.

He told hosts Ant and Dec that he was “disappointed” to leave, but said he is proud to have lasted 12 days in the jungle.

“I met some wonderful people and it’s been a fantastic experience,” he said, adding that he would like Sam Thompson to win, calling him “a larger-than-life character”.

Frankie Dettori was first star to be voted off ‘I’m a Celebrity’ 2023 (James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock)

Elsewhere during Sunday night’s episode, First Dates star Fred Sirieix grew infuriated with the former UKIP and Brexit Party leader following a chat about the environment, during which he told Farage he was “fixated” on blaming things on other European countries.

Meanwhile, Farage also clashed with Sam Thompson, who he said was doing “f*** all” in the camp. Thompson vented his frustrations in the Bush Telegraph, calling Farage a “d***” for “ratting me out”.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.