I’m a Celebrity crowns winner for 2024

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has named its winner for 2024.

During Sunday night’s finale (8 December), the three remaining contestants – McFly’s Danny Jones, Coleen “Wagatha Christie” Rooney, and the pop star-turned-priest Reverend Richard Coles – were put through their paces in their final Bushtucker Trial.

The three finalists were strapped down in the Tower of Terror – wooden boxes stacked on top of each other – where they lay among snakes, fish guts, spiders and cockroaches, which left Rooney screaming in horror, as they raced to win enough stars for a three-course banquet.

After the campmates enjoyed burgers, bolognese and cottage pie on their final night in the jungle, it was up to the public to decide who would be the winner of the 2024 series.

Ant and Dec initially announced that Richard Coles had been placed third, then Rooney was placed second, which meant Jones was crowned the winner for 2024.

Jones follows in the footsteps of Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson, who was crowned “King of the Jungle” in 2023, beating controversial politician Nigel Farage and former heavyweight boxer Tony Bellew, who made up the final three.

open image in gallery Coleen Rooney, Richard Coles and Danny Jones were the final three contestants in the ‘I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!’ final ( ITV/I’m a Celebrity )

During his time in the jungle, Jones has been praised for his honesty about his mental health struggles. The guitarist and singer was left emotional after opening up about suffering from anxiety earlier in the competition, admitting he has been in therapy since he was 19.

The 38-year-old singer from Bolton rose to fame for being a part of the band McFly, alongside Dougie Poynter, who won the show in 2011. Jones, now a judge on The Voice, revealed he is “constantly worrying” and described the nausea and increased heart rate he experienced during a panic attack he had while playing live on stage to his fellow campmates.

Elsewhere, the singer was applauded by fans for having a candid discussion about postnatal depression with Rooney and Strictly Come Dancing’s Oti Mabuse. Jones reflected on his wife Georgia’s experience of childbirth, telling his fellow campmates: “Looking back now, she had postnatal depression. That is so hard and what made it harder was she didn’t know.”

open image in gallery Jones and Barry McGuigan on ‘Im a Celeb’ ( ITV )

The musician and his wife, who was previously crowned Miss England, are parents to six-year-old son Cooper. “Seeing my wife go through that was kind of new,” he noted.

Ahead of entering the jungle, Jones was the bookies’ favourite to win the 2024 I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! series, following in the footsteps of his bandmate Poynter.

Asked if his bandmates would give him a hard time if he didn’t win, Jones said he wasn’t expecting that. “They are competitive, the boys. But I don’t think so… I don’t want to think about winning, it’s too much pressure.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Coming Out screens on 13 December at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.