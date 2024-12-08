I’m a Celeb live: Final three revealed with one to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle tonight
Danny Jones, Coleen Rooney, and Reverend Richard Coles remain
After weeks of gruelling challenges and nauseating Bushtucker Trials, the I’m a Celebrity final is here at last.
Oti Mabuse was the last contestant to be eliminated after a public vote on Saturday (7 December) leaving the three finalists, McFly’s Danny Jones, Coleen “Wagatha Christie” Rooney, and the pop star-turned-priest Reverend Richard Coles.
Mabuse was shown a highlights reel of some of her best moments by hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, which confirmed her to be the shoulder her fellow campmates could lean on when they were struggling.
The professional dancer said she believed she had come out of the contest “stronger”, as she revealed that she was rooting for Jones to win.
After being voted off, Alan Halsall, who plays Tyrone Dobbs in ITV soap Coronation Street, also revealed that he believes Jones will win the show.
Voting is now underway to pick the king or queen of the jungle, with viewers asked to opt for Jones, Rooney or Coles. If Jones wins, he will follow in the footsteps of his bandmate Dougie Poynter, who was crowned King of the Jungle in 2011.
The final episode of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday 8 December at 9pm.
Three remaining contestants have made it through to the I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here final, as one of their campmates was elimated from the competition.
After taking part in the Celebrity Cyclone challenge, Oti Mabuse, Danny Jones, Richard Coles and Coleen Rooney got to spend some last moments together in the campsite on Saturday 7 December’s episode.
