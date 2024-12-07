Coleen Rooney’s young son hilariously told his mother “Eww, you stink” as the I’m A Celebrity campmate was reunited with some of her family in the jungle.

The final six campmates all received visits from family and friends during Friday night’s episode (7 December) with Coleen getting a visit from her mother Colette.

Coleen told her mother: “It’s been tough,but good at the same time.”

In a further surprise, the 38-year-old’s two youngest sons Kit, eight, and Cass, six, then ran into camp to give their mother a hug.

Bursting into tears, Coleen told them: “I’m crying because I’m happy!”, before Kit told his mother she “stinks”.