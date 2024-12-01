I’m a Celeb’s Oti speaks candidly of online abuse she faced after giving birth

Oti Mabuse opened up on the trolling she faced online after returning to work eight weeks after the birth of her daughter while speaking to Coleen Rooney on Saturday's (30 November) episode of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional, 34, welcomed her first child with her husband Marius Lepure, 41, in November 2023.

She told Rooney she faced abuse from women online who questioned the length of time between the birth and her return to Dancing on Ice.

"The amount of messages and trolling from women who were like 'stay home with your baby' 'why are you out?' and I was just like, it's my choice," she added.