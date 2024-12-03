I’m a Celeb odds: Who do the bookies think will win?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The new series of I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here is well underway – but who do the bookies think is going to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle?

This year’s edition of the show features a host of familiar faces including Coleen Rooney, Coronation Street’s Alan Halsall, McFly’s Danny Jones, former world boxing champion Barry McGuigan, dancer Oti Mabuse, influencer GK Barry and radio and TV host Melvin Odoom.

On the fifth day of camp, former Love Island star Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles joined the show as the final two contestants.

The three stars who have been eliminated so far are journalist and Loose Women star, Jane Moore, Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough and N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos.

Unlike previous incarnations, there are no politicians on the show, with the likes of Nigel Farage and Matt Hancock having taken part in the past, leading to some criticism that this year’s line-up is “too nice”.

Coleen Rooney is reportedly earning more than £1.5m for her appearance on the show, and the bookies are now making her the favourite to win.

According to William Hill, Rooney now has odds of 5/4 and has now moved ahead of Danny Jones in the odds, with the McFly star, now on 6/4. Coles, despite being a late edition, has quickly skyrocketed in popularity to second place and now has odds of 5/1. Viewers have been charmed by the Reverand’s honest, moving and amusing conversations he’s had with the other contestants.

Maura Higgins is on 20/1, odds she shares with GK Barry and Alan Halsall. Next is Oti Mabuse on 50/1, while Barry McGuigan and Melvin Odoom round out the pack on 66/1.

Oti Mabuse, Tulisa Contostavlos, Dean McCullough, Danny Jones and Jane Moore ( James Gourley/Publishd )

The full rundown of the updated odds per celebrity is as follows:

Coleen Rooney - 5/4

Danny Jones - 6/4

Richard Coles - 5/1

Maura Higgins - 20/1

GK Barry - 20/1

Alan Halsall - 20/1

Oti Mabuse - 50/1

Barry McGuigan - 66/1

Melvin Odoom - 66/1

Recent winners of the show include TV and radio personality Sam Thompson, footballer Jill Scott, actor Danny Miller, influencer Giovanna Fletcher, EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa, football manager Harry Redknapp and Made in Chelsea’s Georgia Toffolo.

New episodes of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs on ITV1 and ITVX every night, typically beginning at 9pm.