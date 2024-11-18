Danny Jones’ wife shows son’s funny reaction watching father in I’m A Celeb trial

Danny Jones’ wife has shared a heartwarming video showing their son watching his father take on a Bushtucker Trial in I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here.

The McFly star’s partner Georgia showed how excited young Cooper was to watch his father in Sunday night’s show opener (17 November).

In the video, shared on Instagram, Cooper watches on as his father is forced to drink a gory milkshake. The singer was also forced to lie in a locked tomb with snakes crawling around him.

A somewhat shocked Cooper screams: “Oh my god, he didn’t do anything like this.”