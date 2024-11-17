I’m A Celebrity’s Danny Jones screams in horror as snake slithers up his shorts

I’m A Celebrity’s Danny Jones screamed in horror as a snake slithered up his shorts in the first Bushtucker Trial of the 2024 series.

The McFly singer took part in The Mausoleum of Misery trial along with former boxer Barry McGuigan on Sunday night sow (17 November).

The challenge saw the pair laid down in separate tombs as snakes slithered in to join them, in a bid to distract them from cracking codes for locked padlocks.

Midway through the trial, Danny screamed: “I've got a snake up my shorts”.

This prompted hosts Ant and Dec to burst out laughing, with them joking: “There’s no need to brag!”