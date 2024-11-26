Reverend Richard Coles opened up about his partner’s tragic death in a heart-to-heart with I’m A Celebrity campmate Oti Mabuse.

The former Church of England vicar, lost his husband Reverend David Coles just days before Christmas in 2019.

He died age 43 from liver disease caused by an alcohol addiction.

Opening up to Oti during Tuesday’s show (26 November), Richard said: “I miss him. He’s just left a massive hole in my life and I’m living my life around that loss.”

The vicar also explained how his grief felt like “a bomb going off”.