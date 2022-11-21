Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has returned to our screens, with a new batch of contestants competing to be named series champion.

The reality competition show, which is being filmed in Australia after two years in Wales, sees a group of celebrities live together in uncomfortable conditions and compete in gruelling challenges over three weeks.

Among those taking part are disgraced politician Matt Hancock and Culture Club singer Boy George.

You can see the full list of contestants here.

Find the latest odds on which contestant could win below...

At the top of the list, we have Hollyoaks star Owen Warner.

See the full list of current odds from William Hill:

Owen Warner: 6/5

Jill Scott: 7/4

Mike Tindall: 6/1

Matt Hancock: 8/1

Seann Walsh: 14/1

Boy George: 50/1

Chris Moyles: 80/1

Sue Cleaver: 100/1

Babatunde Aleshe: 150/1

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! continues nightly on ITV.