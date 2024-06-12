For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

ITV has announced a shakeup to its morning show programming and the change is just around the corner.

A number of shows will be affected including Good Morning Britain, Loose Women, This Morning, and Lorraine.

It comes ahead of the general election being held on Thursday 4 July which will significantly affect the channel’s usual lineup.

Broadcaster Tom Bradby – who anchored election nights in 2015, 2017, and 2019 – will be joined on the evening of the election by Ed Balls, George Osborne and Nicola Sturgeon for Election 2024 Live: The Results which will air on ITV1, ITVX, STV, and STV Player.

It will be a busy couple of days for former Labour MP Balls who is expected to work the night of the live coverage, and then again for GMB presenting duties at 6am the next day. He will be joined by Susanna Reid for the Friday programme in another change, as Reid does not usually present on Fridays.

Election coverage will spill over to the Friday after as GMB is extended by 25 minutes. The show, which begins at 6am, will end at 9:25am as opposed to its usual 9am finish. The following slot which is usually reserved for Lorraine, will instead feature further election coverage lead by Julie Etchingham. ITV has said that “dramatic political questions are likely to be answered during the live coverage on Day 2”.

This means that Lorraine, This Morning, and Loose Women, will all be cancelled for the day as analysis and results are further shared live on air. ITV confirmed the cancellation of episodes ofThis Morning and Loose Women, in a statement to The Sun.

Michael Jermey, ITV’s Director of News and Current Affairs, said; “ITV will be on air from just before the polls close right through until the full results are known. Tom Bradby and his guests will share great analysis and insider knowledge with our viewers through the night. With cameras and reporters right around the country we’ll follow the political story wherever it goes.

“Good Morning Britain will be on air in its regular slot and then through the rest of Day 2, as politicians head to Westminster having learned the results, Julie Etchingham and our team of political correspondents will be live on ITV1 reporting on all the events in Westminster and Downing Street. It promises to be a dramatic day”.