Susanna Reid shares favourite Good Morning Britain memory as ITV show turns 10

Susanna Reid has revealed that her favourite memory from presenting Good Morning Britain for the past decade occurred on the very first day.

According to the host, one of her key moments was when her co-presenter Ben Shephard whispered words of encouragement to her seconds before they went on air.

The 53-year-old presenter recalled Shephard telling her as the opening credits rolled: “You’ll never get a second chance to enjoy this moment because this is the only moment we’ll ever launch this programme, Good Morning Britain, on ITV to the nation. So enjoy every second of it.”

Reid, who was speaking in an interview to celebrate the programme’s 10th anniversary, also remembered the pressure of presenting a brand-new morning TV show in April 2014.

“​​You can be quite nervous when you’re presenting a new programme as there’s a lot of pressure, lots of responsibility and there is obviously lots of media attention,” she remembered.

“And when [Shephard] said that, I just thought ‘You’re absolutely right!’ In that moment when the music’s running - yes, just enjoy it!”

Reid said her second favourite memory was covering the late Queen’s funeral in September 2022, live from Westminster Abbey.

“She is our longest reigning monarch so to be part of the coverage which sort of held the hands of the nation throughout the death of the Queen, reporting live from Westminster Abbey. It was incredibly moving.”

Reid and Shephard opening the first episode of ‘GMB’ ( ITV )

Elsewhere in the interview, former politician and permanent presenter Ed Balls said one of his funniest memories was earlier this year when he (accidentally) kicked Reid in the head live on TV.

It happened during a segment where the presenters debated airline etiquette, specifically the topic of passengers putting their feet up on the seats in front of them.

“I can’t not mention, I’m afraid, when I kicked Susanna in the head live on television. It really wasn’t on purpose!” he aid. “It demonstrated what happens when people put their feet on the airline seat in front of you. You might kick someone, which I did! Susanna was so brilliant about it. I’ve never felt more apologetic.”

When the programme launched 10 years ago, Reid presented alongside Shephard, Sean Fletcher and Charlotte Hawkins, all of whom have now left the programme.

The moment Ed Balls kicked Susanna Reid in the head on live TV ( ITV )

Reid remains a regular presenter on GMB alongside her hosting partner Richard Madeley, while her original co-presenter Shepard left the show earlier in March to present ITV’s This Morning alongside Cat Deeley, following the departures of Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield last year.

The move left an empty spot on the breakfast programme alongside Kate Garraway, and it was later revealed that Citizen Khan star Adil Ray announced he would be replacing Shephard on Fridays.

Good Morning Britain’s 10th Anniversary is Sunday 28th April. Watch GMB weekdays from 5am on ITV1 and ITVX.