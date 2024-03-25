Susanna Reid crashes Lorraine’s show to announce surprise Bafta honour

Susanna Reid interrupted ITV’s Lorraine on Monday 25 March to announce a surprise Bafta honour for host Lorraine Kelly.

Making her way from the Good Morning Britain studio, Reid told viewers that she had a “huge announcement” to make.

She then burst out from behind a shocked Lorraine, delivering the news that Bafta will be celebrating the presenter for her 40 years of broadcasting in 2024.

“This is the first time that something like this has been announced on air,” Reid explained.

“It can’t be a prank because it’s Susanna,” Lorraine responded before the pair shared a hug.