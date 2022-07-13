GMB host Susanna Reid thanks viewers following work announcement in latest episode

Susanna Reid has made a work announcement on the latest episode of Good Morning Britain.

The presenter, who co-hosts the ITV breakfast show alongside a rotating list of presenters, told viewers on Wednesday (13 July) that she will be taking a break for the summer.

Reid thanked the hosts who will step in to replace her while she goes on holiday.

It is standard practice for presenters of ITV’s breakfast shows to go on a break for the summer. For example, This Morning’s Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are already on their respective holidays.

Earlier this year, Reid revealed that she had come to a “decision” regarding her presenting profession.

The TV host has been a permanent fixture on GMB since 2014, having previously hosted BBC Breakfast.

In recent years, Reid has also undertaken several projects away from her role on the ITV series, including several TV documentaries, as well as being the stand-in for fellow presenters on other shows, including Lorraine and Loose Women.

‘GMB’ host Susanna Reid (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

But, Reid says that she now plans to reserve some time for her three sons, Sam, 19, Finn, 17, and Jack, 16, as she feels it’s important for her to be “present” while they undertake important life events, including exams.

Reid will return to GMB later this year.