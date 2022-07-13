Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

GMB host Susanna Reid thanks viewers following work announcement in latest episode

Jacob Stolworthy
Wednesday 13 July 2022 13:58
Comments
'You're wrong': Dominic Raab clashes with Susanna Reid over 'guilty' Chris Pincher

Susanna Reid has made a work announcement on the latest episode of Good Morning Britain.

The presenter, who co-hosts the ITV breakfast show alongside a rotating list of presenters, told viewers on Wednesday (13 July) that she will be taking a break for the summer.

Reid thanked the hosts who will step in to replace her while she goes on holiday.

It is standard practice for presenters of ITV’s breakfast shows to go on a break for the summer. For example, This Morning’s Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are already on their respective holidays.

Earlier this year, Reid revealed that she had come to a “decision” regarding her presenting profession.

Recommended

The TV host has been a permanent fixture on GMB since 2014, having previously hosted BBC Breakfast.

In recent years, Reid has also undertaken several projects away from her role on the ITV series, including several TV documentaries, as well as being the stand-in for fellow presenters on other shows, including Lorraine and Loose Women.

‘GMB’ host Susanna Reid

(Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

But, Reid says that she now plans to reserve some time for her three sons, Sam, 19, Finn, 17, and Jack, 16, as she feels it’s important for her to be “present” while they undertake important life events, including exams.

Reid will return to GMB later this year.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in