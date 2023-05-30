Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

ITV is set to be questioned by MPs about the controversy surrounding Phillip Schofield.

Days after the former This Morning host admitted to lying about an affair with a younger colleague, ITV bosses have found themselves under scrutiny over how much they knew of the situation, which unfolded in 2020.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the channel said: “ITV can confirm that when rumours of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and an employee of ITV first began to circulate in early 2020, ITV investigated.

“Both parties were questioned and both categorically and repeatedly denied the rumours, as did Phillip’s then agency, YMU. In addition, ITV spoke to a number of people who worked on This Morning and were not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour.

“Phillip’s statement reveals that he lied to people at ITV, from senior management to fellow presenters, to YMU, to the media and to others.”

Now, it’s been reported by iNews that the channel’s bosses, including chief executive Carolyn McCall, are expected to sit before the Commons Culture, Media and Sports Committee on Tuesday 5 June.

Their initial investigation into Schofield, and his “unwise but not illegal” affair with a colleague, will be placed under the spotlight.

“The hearing is scheduled to be scrutiny of the upcoming Media Bill with executives from ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5,” a Westminster source said, adding: “But as always, members could ask the witnesses anything they like.”

SNP MP John Nicolson, a member of the DCMS committee, told the outlet: “The issues that have erupted around ITV of late have of course been a cause for concern, and I look forward to seeking clarity from ITV representatives.”

The news comes after former This Morning host Eamonn Holmes accused ITV of “covering up” for Schofield, who said in his Daily Mail statement that he lied about the affair. Elsewhere, the daytime series’s former resident doctor Ranj Singh said he complained about “bullying and discrimination” during his time on the show. However, ITV said an inquiry into these claims found no evidence to support them.

Schofield’s former co-host Holly Willoughby said in response to his statement: “It’s taken time to process yesterday’s news.”

She said she had “asked Phil directly” about whether rumours of his relationship with a This Morning colleague were true, but he assured her they were not.