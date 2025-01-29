Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new drama exploring Britain's tabloid phone hacking scandal has been commissioned by ITV starring David Tennant and Toby Jones.

The Hack, a 7-part drama, comes on the back of the success of Mr Bates vs The Post Office and is written and produced by some of the same team behind the Bafta Award-winning show.

Written by Bafta, Tony and Olivier award-winning screenwriter, Jack Thorne, it will also star Doctor Who actor David Tennant and The Full Monty and Trainspotting star Robert Carlyle.

The series will interweave the real life stories of investigative journalist Nick Davies played by Tennant, who discovers evidence of phone hacking at News of the World, and former Met Police detective chief superintendent Dave Cook (Carlyle) as he investigates the unsolved murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan. Jones will play former editor-in-chief of The Guardian, Alan Rusbridger.

Set between 2002 and 2012, the phone hacking scandal blew open unethical practices by journalists, including tapping into the voicemails and phones of celebrities, murder victims and their families, and the royal family. It led to the shutting down of the News of the World after 168 years in operation.

“This is a strange and deceptive piece of our recent history,” said Thorne. “One with so many layers to it. I thought, as someone who is interested in politics, I understood everything that happened. I did not.”

open image in gallery ( ITV )

He added: “It’s a fight for the truth that really shocked me. That is why it matters to tell this story now in an age where the truth seems more in danger than ever. It is a true honour to be bringing this story to the screen alongside David, Robert, Toby, Lewis, Patrick, Joe and Abi. I hope we find a way to do justice to the complexity of what happened and of celebrating the incredible reporting that sits underneath it.”

open image in gallery Nick Davies is played by David Tennant ( PA/ITV )

Thorne’s previous credits include His Dark Materials, Enola Holmes, Help, and National Treasure. The show will be directed by Bafta-winner Lewis Arnold, whose previous credits include Time, Sherwood, and The Long Shadow. Executive producer Patrick Spence, who is also managing director of AC Chapter One, will join the team following his success on Mr Bates.

open image in gallery Alan Rusbridger is played by ‘Mr Bates’ lead Toby Jones ( PA/ITV )

Produced by ITV studios, it will be co-produced with Australian streaming service, Stan in association with AC Chapter One and One Shoe Films. The series is currently in post-production having filmed during 2024. It will air on ITV and STV and be available for streaming on ITVX and STV Player.