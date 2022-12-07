What is ITVX and what are the best shows airing on it?

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brace yourselves, UK television fans, because another streaming service is about to arrive.

ITVX is launching on Thursday 8 December, with dramas such as A Spy Among Friends and Tell Me Everything premiering on the platform on launch day.

The service will launch with 10,000 hours of free programming, including more than 250 films and more than 200 series.

The platform is replacing ITV Hub as the online home of all ITV content, and all ITV’s channels will be available to livestream through ITVX.

What are the biggest shows airing on ITVX?

On 8 December, ITVX will launch the six-part cold war drama A Spy Among Friends, starring Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce, the new teen drama Tell Me Everything, period drama The Confessions of Frannie Langton, and a feature-length special of Plebs: Soldiers of Rome.

At least one new show will then launch on ITVX each week going forward. Litvinenko, starring David Tennant and Mark Bonnar, will premiere on Thursday 15 December.

Succession-esque show Riches, starring Deborah Ayorinde and Hugh Quarshie, will launch on 22 December, alongside natural history documentary A Year on Planet Earth, presented by Stephen Fry.

Vicky McClure will star in a gripping four-part thriller, Without Sin, launching on 28 December. New game show Loaded in Paradise will also arrive on the same day.

Vicky McClure in ‘Without Sin’ (ITV)

Nolly, Russell T Davies’ forthcoming, lovely-to-look-at drama about Crossroads star Noele Gordon, will launch in early 2023. That will star Helena Bonham Carter who, from the clips we’ve seen, has a hell of a lot of fun in the role.

Other highlights include real-life drama Stonehouse, starring husband and wife Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes, and the new series of Unforgotten, which will be made available in early 2023.

On 8 December, ITVX will launch a whole roster of feature films, with movies available at launch set to include the Back to the Future trilogy, the Despicable Me trilogy, Wonder Woman and many more.

Will the shows also air on ITV linear channels?

All the series dropping on the streamer’s launch day, 8 December, will land on the service just after midnight. Following that, every new exclusive will be up from 9am on the day they are released.

Every episode of every exclusive will be available immediately – with no need to wait a week between episodes.

The majority of shows will be broadcast on linear channels such as ITV1 three to six months afterwards.