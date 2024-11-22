Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Premier League footballer Jack Grealish has responded to requests for him to appear on a future series of I’m a Celebrity by sending a personal message to Ant and Dec.

The current series of the hit ITV show is well underway, with Irish Love Island star Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles becoming the latest celebrities to enter the jungle, resulting in the best one-liner of the series so far.

Manchester City and England winger, Grealish, has a reputation for living life to the full, especially when celebrating a major win with his teammates, making him a prime candidate to appear on the show in years to come.

On TikTok, Declan Donnelly revealed that Grealish had been asked whether he would be interested in being a contestant on the show in the future.

To the surprise of many, notably Ant McPartlin, who yelled “Oh my god,” Grealish actually replied.

In a video, the footballer said: “I’ve heard a few of you guys want to see me in the jungle, I can’t lie it’s something I would absolutely love to do. It’s a show that I’ve watched for years since I was little.”

Grealish did add that his debut in the Australian jungle is unlikely to be anytime soon, stating that his boss at Man City, Pep Guardiola, is unlikely to sign off on such a scenario.

“I don’t know how I’d get on in there, I don’t think I’d be the best to be honest, but I’d give it a go – not this year, I don’t think Pep would be too happy. But, never say never, it could happen one day.”

Ant and Dec responded by singing a rendition of “We Love You Grealish, We Do” as if they were on a football terrace.

If he were to join the show, Grealish would be among an impressive line of footballers to have entered I’m a Celebrity in the past. Top ex-players including David Ginola, Ian Wright, Neil Ruddock, Jimmy Bullard, Kieron Dyer, Wayne Bridge and Dennis Wise have all appeared in the reality contest.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Two footballers have even won the show in recent years, with Jill Scott being crowned as Queen of the Jungle in 2022 and Harry Redknapp becoming King of the Jungle in 2018.

Jack Grealish in action for England ( The FA via Getty Images )

Coleen Rooney, the wife of Wayne Rooney, is the only contestant linked to the sport in this year’s edition.

Danny Jones, from the band McFly, is currently the favourite to win, according to the bookies.