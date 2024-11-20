I’m a Celeb odds: Who do the bookies think will win?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The new series of I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here is well underway but who do the bookies think is going to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle?

This year’s edition of the show features a host of familiar faces including Coleen Rooney, Coronation Street’s Alan Halsall, McFly’s Danny Jones, former world boxing champion Barry McGuigan, N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos, Radio 1 DJ Dean McCulloch, dancer Oti Mabuse, influencer GK Barry, Loose Women’s Jane Moore and radio and TV host Melvin Odoom.

Unlike previous incarnations, there are no politicians on the show, with the likes of Nigel Farage and Matt Hancock having taken part in the past, leading to some criticism that this year’s line-up is “too nice”.

Coleen Rooney is reportedly earning more than £1.5m for her appearance on the show, but at the time of writing, bookmakers say that she is not the favourite to win.

According to Oddschecker, Danny Jones is currently the favourite to claim the title with odds of 2/1. Closely behind the musician is GK Barry with odds of 5/1 and then Rooney, with bookies offering odds on the “Wagatha Christie” personality at 15/2.

Jones’s bandmate, Dougie Poynter won the show in 2011 and McFly’s fanbase is clearly keen for another member of the group to claim the title. He also has prior experience when it comes to reality shows, having appeared as a coach on The Voice.

Asked if his bandmates would give him a hard time if he didn’t win, the 38-year-old said he wasn’t expecting that. “They are competitive, the boys. But I don’t think so… I don’t want to think about winning, it’s too much pressure.”

Oti Mabuse, Tulisa Contostavlos, Dean McCullough, Danny Jones and Jane Moore ( James Gourley/Publishd )

The full rundown of odds per celebrity is as follows:

Danny Jones - 2/1

GK Barry - 5/1

Coleen Rooney - 15/2

Alan Halsall - 15/2

Tulisa Contostavlos - 14/1

Barry McGuigan - 14/1

Dean McCullough - 25/1

Melvin Odoom - 28/1

Oti Mabuse - 33/1

Jane Moore - 70/1

Recent winners of the show include TV and radio personality Sam Thompson, footballer Jill Scott, actor Danny Miller, influencer Giovanna Fletcher, EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa, football manager Harry Redknapp and Made in Chelsea’s Georgia Toffolo.

New episodes of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs on ITV1 and ITVX every night, typically beginning at 9pm.