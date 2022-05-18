James Corden has paid tribute to Fat Friends writer Kay Mellor, following her death aged 71.

The 43-year-old English television host, who starred as Jamie Rymer in Fat Friends, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday 17 May: “Kay Mellor sadly passed away today.”

“She was the most generous, kind and loving person. An exceptionally gifted writer,” he wrote. “She changed my life when she cast me in Fat Friends on ITV. She saw something in me that no one had before that point.

“She gave so many people their first chances. I have the fondest memories of being on set with her. She will be missed by so many.

“My thoughts are with her family and friends at this time.”

Mellor was the writer behind many hit series such as Band of Gold and The Syndicate.

A spokesperson for her TV production company, Rollem Productions, said: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the untimely and sudden passing of our beloved friend, mentor and colleague Kay Mellor on Sunday 15 May 2022.

“We have lost a phenomenal talent and a true luminary. We ask that you please respect the privacy of the family and friends at this time.”

Leeds-born Mellor was perhaps best known for writing the Bafta-nominated show Fat Friends, which aired on ITV from 2000 until 2005. It followed a slimming group in Leeds and starred Corden, Ruth Jones and Alison Steadman, who later went on to star in Gavin & Stacey together.

Mellor reportedly cast Corden after seeing him in a Tango advert, requesting that casting director Beverley Keogh find him because she thought he was perfect for the series.