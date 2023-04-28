Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

James Corden joked that he’d be appearing on Dancing with the Stars with Tucker Carlson as his tenure on The Late Late Show comes to an end.

Corden’s final episode aired Friday (28 April), the same week that the Fox News host was fired by the broadcaster.

In a Carpool Karaoke special airing hours before Corden’s final Late Late Show, the host spoke about his feelings coming into Television City – CBS’s studio lot in Los Angeles – for the last time.

Corden’s co-head writer Ian Karmel reassured the presenter that it probably wouldn’t be the last time as Dancing With the Stars is also filmed on the lot.

Like Strictly Come Dancing, the competition series is generally seen as an opportunity for those whose entertainment careers are winding down.

Laughing, Corden agreed, saying: “It’ll be me, Rudy Guiliani and Tucker Carlson.”

“Me and Tucker Carlson doing the cha-cha,” he added.

Rupert Murdoch’s news network parted company with the right-wing TV host on Monday, days after Fox News agreed to pay $787.5m to Dominion Voting Systems to settle a defamation lawsuit over election lies amplified by the channel’s personalities.

The controversial presenter recently broke his silence on the firing in a defiant, conspiracy-laced video.

Carlson is being replaced in the network’s 8pm slot with a rotating lineup of hosts until a permanent replacement can be found.

Elsewhere in the Carpool Karaoke special, Corden was joined by Tom Cruise. The pair donned a ridiculous set of Timon and Pumbaa costumes and took to the stage on Broadway.

Follow along for live updates from Corden’s last-ever Late Late Show here.