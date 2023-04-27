✕ Close James Corden 'didn't know' Carpool Karaoke with Adele was last one

James Corden’s tenure of The Late Late Show has come to an end.

The British presenter is hosting his final episode tonight (27 April) following an eight-year run on the CBS talk show.

First, viewers will be treated to a Carpool Karaoke special starring Adele at 9pm ET, the video for which was shared earlier this week.

The Late Late Show itself then airs at 12:37am ET. Ahead of the show, Corden has teased the return of some of his favourite guests including Harry Styles and Tom Cruise.

Cruise, Corden said, was “adamant” about filming one last stunt for the series after previously putting Corden through his paces in a jet plane to promote his 2022 blockbuster, Top Gun: Maverick.

The pair will perform “one final over-the-top sketch”, which will reportedly see the duo gatecrash a Broadway performance of The Lion King.

