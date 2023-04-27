James Corden’s final Late Late Show – live: Host teases Tom Cruise stunt ahead of Carpool Karaoke special
Presenter is returning to the UK to spend more time with his family
James Corden’s tenure of The Late Late Show has come to an end.
The British presenter is hosting his final episode tonight (27 April) following an eight-year run on the CBS talk show.
First, viewers will be treated to a Carpool Karaoke special starring Adele at 9pm ET, the video for which was shared earlier this week.
The Late Late Show itself then airs at 12:37am ET. Ahead of the show, Corden has teased the return of some of his favourite guests including Harry Styles and Tom Cruise.
Cruise, Corden said, was “adamant” about filming one last stunt for the series after previously putting Corden through his paces in a jet plane to promote his 2022 blockbuster, Top Gun: Maverick.
The pair will perform “one final over-the-top sketch”, which will reportedly see the duo gatecrash a Broadway performance of The Lion King.
Scroll down for live updates as Corden’s big finale airs.
Video: James Corden addresses Gavin and Stacey return rumours
It hasn’t always been plain sailing
While Corden’s career has undoubtedly soared to extraordinary heights during his time on the talk show, it’s also hit some embarrassing lows on occasion.
There was the Weinstein jokes, the accusations of ‘gayface’ and, of course, the New York restaurant saga.
You can find a timeline of the host’s biggest controversies over the years here.
A timeline of James Corden’s biggest controversies ahead of his final Late Late Show
British star has had his ups and downs in recent years
What to expect from the series finale
My lovely colleague has put together this handy-one sheet rounding up all the information you need ahead of Corden’s final episode, including how to watch, who will be appearing and who is rumoured to take the presenter’s place.
You can read it here.
What to expect from James Corden’s final episode of The Late Late Show
Late-night host is winding down his eight-year run
Why is Corden leaving the show?
Corden announced he was leaving the show last year, saying he “always knew it was an adventure, and I never ever considered it to be the final destination”.
The decision, he said, came to him after a conversation with his 11-year-old son.
“I was filming [Mammals] on a Sunday and I came downstairs, it was about 6am and my son, who was 10 at the time, was sat on the stairs and he said, ‘Are you working today?’ and I said, ‘I am,’ and he said, ‘I thought, but it’s Sunday’,” Corden said at the time.
“And I said, ‘I know buddy, but this schedule’s just all over the place. We’ve just got to get it done because we only have a tiny amount of time before we have to go back and do the show’ and his face just kind of dropped,” he continued.
“I got in the car and I called my wife Jules and I said, ‘I’ve realised, best case scenario we have six more summers where Max even remotely wants to be around us and I cannot waste another one.’”
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog!
Hello! Thanks for joining us live as we prepare for James Corden’s final outing as host of The Late Late Show.
We’ll be watching along and pulling out all the key moments from the presenter’s big finale featuring a heavily-rumoured Tom Cruise stunt and an appearance from Harry Styles.
The presenter’s last Carpool Karaoke segment featuring Adele will air at 9pm ET ahead of the show itself at 12:37am ET.
It’s gonna be a late, late one!
