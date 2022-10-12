Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Days of Our Lives star James Lastovic has been found “exhausted, dehydrated and scraped-up” after going missing with his friend and roommate in Hawaii.

The 27-year-old actor, who played Joey Johnson on the long-running US soap, was on holiday with his friend Nevin Dizdari in Kauai when they failed to show up for their flight back to Los Angeles on Monday (10 October).

However, on Tuesday (11 October) night, Didzari’s sister posted on Instagram that the pair had got lost on a hike, but had since located their car and were on their way back to the resort they were staying in.

Lastovic’s mother Julienne confirmed the news, writing: “I just wanted all to know that the kids are safe and sound here in Kauai. Thank God… I can’t tell you what a nightmare this has been for a mother not knowing whether or not her child is alive, but both Nevin’s mother and I are doing well.

“The kids are exhausted, dehydrated and scraped up, but after a good night’s rest and an island pizza I think the world will seem right side up again.”

The pair had last been heard from at 1.30pm local time on Sunday (9 October), but had not returned to the resort that night.

“This is NOT LIKE THEM! They are both consciencious kids,” Lastovic’s mother wrote in her original post.

According to Julienne, they had texted their host at the resort earlier that day asking for directions to the cliff diving area at Shipwreck Beach.

They’d also requested information about Kokee State Park, as they hoped to take part in a long trail hike there.

Police had been looking into their disappearance before they were found and had taken their possessions, which were left in the hotel room.

Lastovic appeared on Days of Our Lives between 2015 and 2017, reprising the role of Joey in 2020. He also appeared opposite Debby Ryan in Netflix’s teen comedy Insatiable.