Jamie Foxx has been announced as the host of a new music game show with his daughter Corinne.

The actor, singer and presenter has been subject to much media attention in recent weeks following the news that he was admitted to hospital for what is being called a “medical complication”. (Find a rundown of all we know about his condition here.)

Last week, Corinne issued a response to claims that the family was “preparing for the worst” and said that her father was at home and recuperating.

On Monday (15 May), it was announced that the father and daughter duo would be leading a new, Masked Singer-like entertainment programme on Fox called We Are Family.

According to the official show description, We Are Family will see everyday people on stage singing duets with their famous, but unseen, relative, while the studio audience tries to guess the hidden celebrity for a maximum prize of $100,000.

A statement reads: “Celebrities appearing on We Are Family will range from musicians and professional athletes to actors and beyond.”

Neither Jamie nor Corinne have yet acknowledged their new gig on their social media profiles at the time of writing.

Corinne’s most recent post was a pre-recorded advert with her father, while Jamie last posted on 3 May with a message of appreciation for those who have sent words of support.

Jamie Foxx and Corinne Foxx (Getty Images)

They already have experience working together as they both have roles on the Fox programme, Beat Shazam.

Jamie serves as the host, while Corinne is the show’s DJ. Since the Django Unchained star took ill in April, Nick Cannon will continue as guest host, while Kelly Osbourne fills in for Corinne.

As of yet, there is no confirmed launch date for We Are Family. According to Variety, it is slated for a 2024 debut.