Jason Bateman says he almost ran over Michael Jackson in the 1980s
‘We were zooming off and almost took him down,’ Bateman said while being interviewed on the Jimmy Kimmel show
Actor Jason Bateman has claimed that he once almost ran Michael Jackson over with his bike while on set in the 1980s.
Bateman had a role on the American sitcom Silver Spoons at the time, which Jackson was apparently a fan of. The show aired throughout the early 1980s with Bateman starring as character Derek Taylor for the first two seasons, first appearing in the show when he was just 13.
While visiting the set during the time of filming, Jackson was apparently walking towards the stage when Batemen and his co-star Rick Schroder – the lead of the show – were riding down from it, almost knocking him over in the process.
“This is while we were doing Silver Spoons at Universal and we’d need to have our bikes because kids gotta play,” he explained while being interviewed on US show Jimmy Kimmel Live.
“[Jackson] was coming onto the stage while we were zooming off and almost took him down!”
Bateman, who is currently best known for his role in Netflix show Ozark, also explained why Jackson was visiting the show.
“Michael was there to see [Schroder],” said the actor before giving an odd look at the audience. The glance seems to be in reference to the child sexual abuse allegations made against the late singer.
“I don’t — listen, hey!” Batemean continued, before saying: “He was a fan of the show and a fan of the Ricker”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.