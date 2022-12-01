Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The widow of Power Rangers star Jason David Frank has spoken out about his death.

Frank was best known for playing Tommy Oliver, the Green Ranger, in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers as well as other programmes and films.

He died on 19 November, aged 49. Fans, friends and colleagues were quick to pay tribute, while several outlets speculated on the cause of his death.

Now, his wife Tammie Frank has revealed that he died by suicide and had struggled with his mental health.

“My name is Tammie Frank, and my husband was Jason David Frank, who tragically lost his life to suicide just last week,” she told People magazine in an extended statement.

“While Jason was a well-known name to some, we lived a very normal life with ups and downs, just like anyone else.

“It has shocked and saddened me beyond belief to see that the media has turned my family’s tragedy into a tall tale. Since Jason’s death, I have been harassed online and can no longer stand to watch my husband’s good name slandered.”

She continued by sharing that his death came as a complete surprise to her.

“The truth is, I had no idea that Jason was thinking of ending things,” she explained. “Yes, he had struggled with mental health issues and depression before, but I could never predict what would happen that night.”

According to Tammie, Jason David Frank died while they were on a short holiday together after deciding to end their marital separation and rekindle their relationship.

She adds: “It was meant to be a fun weekend getaway, and instead, I lost the love of my life. Jason was a good man, but he was not without his demons. He was human, just like the rest of us.”

Jason David Frank (Getty Images for Funimation)

After a night of dancing, Tammie and Jason returned to their hotel and had “a heartfelt and emotional talk”.

“To help Jason relax and sober up before turning down to sleep, I went downstairs to get us snacks from the lobby,” Tammie recalled. “I must’ve been gone no more than 10 minutes. I went back upstairs and began knocking on the door to no answer. I knocked repeatedly and kept calling for his name to open the door.

“I don’t know if the hotel staff or a guest called the police, but after I was taken downstairs by the police, they were able to open the door and found that Jason took his life.”

Tammie concluded her statement by thanking fans for their support and asking for space while she deals with her grief.

“All we want is to remember Jason and our happiest memories, and move on from the pain of losing a loved one. I only ask for sympathy and understanding during this difficult time,” she said.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.