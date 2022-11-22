Jay Leno shares photo as he leaves hospital after suffering ‘serious’ facial burns from car fire
Jay Leno has been discharged from the Grossman Burn Center 10 days after suffering “serious” facial burns from a car fire.
“I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery,” Dr Peter Grossman said in a statement.
The 72-year-old former late-night host underwent surgery for serious burns when flames erupted as he worked on a vintage car in his LA garage.
Leno suffered burns to his face, hands and chest that his plastic surgeon, Dr Grossman, categorised as second-degree or verging on more severe, during a news conference on Wednesday (16 November).
Some of the facial wounds “are a little bit deeper and a little more concerning” because they showed signs of progressing to third-degree, as can happen with burns, Dr Grossman explained at the time.
On Monday (21 November), Leno was finally discharged from the burn centre.
“Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes,” a statement from the Grossman Burn Center read.
“He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday.”
Leno is famously known for his extensive car collection, which is said to include around 180 cars and 160 motorcycles.
