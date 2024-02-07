Friends fans delighted as Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer reunite

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have delighted fans after being reunited on screen for a new Super Bowl commercial.

The advert, which is for delivery company Uber Eats, begins with Aniston on set before she receives a delivery from the company.

Later, it cuts to Schwimmer approaching Aniston on a movie set and attempting to hug her, but she acts like she doesn’t know who he is.

Aniston, 54, played Rachel Green in the hit sitcom, while Schwimmer, 57, played her on-again-off-again boyfriend Ross Geller. The pair appeared in the NBC show together from 1994 to 2004.

“Have we met?” Aniston asks in the advert. Later on, she once again asks him how they know each other, demanding: “Give me a hint.”

In response, Schwimmer looks surprised and says: “Well, we worked together for 10 years.”

“10 years?” replies a puzzled Aniston. Schwimmer is still shocked that she can’t remember him, asking her: “You still don’t know, do you?”

Aniston and Schwimmer played the on-again-off-again couple Rachel and Ross (Uber Eats)

But as Aniston walks away from the actor, she quips: “Like I’d forget 10 years of my life.”

Friends fans have been left delighted by the reunion, with one X/Twitter user writing that the commercial is “all I’ve ever needed”.

“[Seeing] Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer reunited is so sensitive to me,” wrote another.

“ITS 2024 AND WE GET TO SEE JENNIFER ANISTON AND DAVID SCHWIMMER ON SCREEN TOGETHER,” concluded one excited fan.

The advert marks the first time the pair have appeared on screen together since the death of their co-star Matthew Perry, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on 28 October in 2023, aged 54.

The cause of Perry’s death was later listed as “acute effects of ketamine”.

Perry alongside his co-stars in a promotional image for the hit sitcom (Getty Images)

After Perry’s death, the cast of the hit sitcom shared tributes to the actor on social media.

The show’s stars including Aniston, Schwimmer, along with Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc released a joint statement a day after the news broke, saying they were “so utterly devastated”, and were “going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss”.

The five actors shared individual tributes to Perry, with Aniston writing: “Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain.

“I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying ‘could you BE any crazier?’” she concluded. “Rest little brother. You always made my day…”

Schwimmer, 57, wrote: “I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around— ‘Could there BE any more clouds?’”