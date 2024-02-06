David and Victoria Beckham starred in a Super Bowl advert for Uber Eats, where the pair made a Spice Girls-themed joke about Victoria’s previous pop group.

While in the kitchen and holding a jar of pepper, David says to his wife: “Remember when you used to be a pepper lady?”

Victoria, who is wearing a ‘David’s wife’ T-shirt for the commercial, replied: “Wasn’t it the cinnamon sisters? Or Paprika girls?”

Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer and Usher, who will perform during the halftime show on Sunday, also appear in the star-studded advert.