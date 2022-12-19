Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Coolidge has praised an impressionist who impersonated her on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.

The 61-year-old actor and comedian is best known for her roles in films such as Legally Blonde, American Pie and Christopher Guest’s mockumentaries.

On Saturday (16 December), Chloe Fineman parodied the actor on SNL, lying on a piano in a gold sequin dress, recreating the actor’s iconic nasally voice and facial expressions in a video titled “Jennifer Coolidge is impressed by Christmas stuff.”

Fineman is one of SNL’s featured players.

Coolidge herself was impressed with the impersonation, writing on Twitter: “Wow! A massive thanks to @NBCSNL!! and to the exceptionally brilliant impressionist Chloe Fineman with your hilarious imitation!!.”

She added: “Also congrats to the new cast members”.

Coolidge further revealed that she previously worked her “ass off” to become an SNL cast member but didn’t make it.

“I know how hard it is to get on that show, I tried my ass off to be one but you actually made it!! What a feat! Happy holidays to you all!!” The White Lotus actor wrote.

Coolidge has recently experienced a career renaissance with an Emmy-winning turn in HBO’s The White Lotus, as well as Netflix’s true crime series The Watcher, the former has been nominated for five Golden Globe awards.

Speaking with Ariana Grande in an earlier interview, the actor said that her career was “flatlining” before she appeared in the pop singer’s “Thank U, Next” music video.

She told Grande that it was her appearance in the music video for the singer’s 2018 song “Thank U, Next” – in which she reprised her Legally Blonde character – that revitalised her career.

Coolidge said: “Yes, I got to do The White Lotus, but I think it really started with you asking me to be in the ‘Thank U, Next’ video.”

She continued: “I think if you hadn’t put me in ‘Thank U, Next’, and done that imitation, I don’t think I would be here where I am.”