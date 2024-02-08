Jump to content

Jennifer Coolidge shares frank response to missing out on The White Lotus season 3

Actor starred in both seasons of HBO anthology, but will not return for season three

Nicole Vassell
Thursday 08 February 2024 12:22
Comments
Close
Jennifer Coolidge says her dream role would be to play a dolphin

Jennifer Coolidge has shared her disappointment over not being cast in the forthcoming third season of The White Lotus.

The actor appeared in the first two seasons of the acclaimed HBO anthology series, playing the spoiled but lovable heiress Tanya McQuoid.

After the events of season two’s shocking finale, it seemed unlikely that Coolidge, 62, would ever return for another go at the role.

The cast list for the next run of the mystery series was released last month, confirming Coolidge’s absence – and she has admitted that she is still coming to terms with no longer being a part of the show.

“I’m jealous of everyone that’s going. I just want to stress I’m not a good sport about it, but there’s nothing I can do,” she sad in a conversation with US morning TV programme, Today, before discussing her character Tanya’s fate. (Spoilers below.)

“When they kill you, you have to accept it. Because it means they’re not calling for your costume sizes or anything,” Coolidge says with a laugh.

“It’s over! I have to get another thing. I have to make another thing happen, I guess.”

She adds: “But am I sad? I just want to say in all honesty, I’m very sad I’m not in it.”

Jennifer Coolidge in ‘The White Lotus’ second season

(HBO)

After fighting off a yacht filled with assassins, Coolidge’s Tanya met a watery demise in the season two finale when she misjudged a high jump and hit herself on the side of an escape boat.

Across both seasons of the Mike White-created comedy-drama, Coolidge snagged several high-profile accolades for her supporting performance, including two Emmys, two Critics Choice Awards, two SAG Awards and a Golden Globe.

Coolidge poses with her awards for outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series "The White Lotus" during the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards

(AFP/Getty)

Continuing her discussion about the show, the Legally Blonde actor reiterated that she “had a blast” while a part of the programme, before sharing her high hopes for its further episodes.

“I think [season three] is going to be good,” she said. “There’s going to be all sorts of good stuff in it, probably great sex stuff. You know how Mike White writes it’s never, never a dull moment. I think he’s going to slay with this one.”

Season three will welcome a whole host of new characters to the White Lotus universe. It will be set in Thailand with production scheduled to begin this month in and around Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok.

So far, Parker Posey and Jason Isaacs have been announced as cast members, as well as Walton Goggins, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Michelle Monaghan and Tayme Thapthimthong.

Natasha Rothwell will reprise her role as season one fan favourite, Belinda.

