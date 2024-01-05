Jeremy Allen White fans ‘not OK’ after star’s Calvin Klein ad drops

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jeremy Allen White’s new Calvin Klein advert has caused a stir on social media since it was released on Thursday 4 January.

Calvin Klein’s newest ambassador, White, 32, strips down to nothing but a pair of the brand’s iconic white briefs in the latest campaign for the retail giant.

The video, set to Lesley Gore’s 1963 feminist anthem “You Don’t Own Me”, is filmed on a terrace in New York, against the backdrop of the city’s dramatic, breathtaking landscape.

In an interview with GQ, White, who grew up in Brooklyn, said he always associated Calvin Klein “with New York itself”, adding: “You couldn’t help but look at the billboard. It’s so massive. I always associated it – and still associate it – with New York City itself.”

The campaign, shot by Mert Alas, “showcases [Allen White’s] connection to the city and amplify his empowered energy”, Calvin Klein said.

Yanking off a sweaty vest and pair of shorts, the star of The Bear, White shows off his impressive physique in the thirty-second spot that fans could not stop replaying. In some shots, he gazes intently into the camera; in others, he’s stretching languidly or lounging on the rooftop.

One person wrote on Instagram: “This feels illegal.”

“You grossly underpaid him for this no matter what the final figure was lol,” another fan comment read.

Some people shared animated clips, or GIFs, from The Bear – the Chicago-based chef drama that catapulted White to superstardom – in response to the underwear campaign.

Others noted that “Rosalía knows what’s up”, reacting to rumours that the Spanish singer, 31, is dating White. They also highlighted that the “La Fama” hitmaker was among the 186,000 people who “liked” the video on Instagram.

“Rosalía liking this video will be my Roman Empire,” one person quipped.

“I’ll take this as an apology for my awful 2023,” one fan wrote.

Another person referred to The Bear in their comment, which read: “I think the only appropriate response here is – yes chef.”

White, whose performance as real-life wrestler Erich Von Erich in The Iron Claw has been praised by critics, also told GQ he was plagued by imposter syndrome in the week before the campaign was shot.

“In my head, I was just like, ‘I can’t see myself on a billboard. I shouldn’t be here,’” he said. “Just real imposter syndrome.”

To prepare for the week-long shoot in New York city, White ran, jumped rope, and practiced calisthenics, and reportedly ate “plenty of fish”.