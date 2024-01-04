Jeremy Allen White showcased his impressive physique in a new advertising campaign for Calvin Klein.

The Bear star, 32, put his abs and biceps on full display, ripping off his top for the underwear ad.

He is seen posing on top of a building in New York City, after stripping down to his underwear to work out in a short clip.

Calvin Klein’s iconic trunks are on full display throughout.

White bulked up to play the role of wrestler Kerry Von Erich in The Iron Claw, which was released in December.