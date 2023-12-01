Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jeremy Allen White and Rosalia are reportedly dating, according to multiple outlets.

The Bear star, 32, and the “La Fama” singer, 31, are the newest celebrity pairing to be romantically linked. According to Us Weekly, White and Rosalia - real name Rosalia Vila Tobella - have recently taken their friendship to the next level. “Rosalia and Jeremy Allen White have recently started dating,” a source reportedly told the outlet. “They started out as just friends, but things have turned romantic recently.”

The report comes just one day after White and Rosalia were spotted taking a smoke break together in Los Angeles. The Spanish singer was photographed by TMZ leaning against a car, looking casual in sporty black leggings and a matching turtleneck sweater. The Shameless alum stood across from her - dressed in a white T-shirt, black trousers, and a black beanie - with their feet touching. Just one month earlier, they were seen together at a Los Angeles farmers market as White held a large bouquet of flowers in his hands.

In May, the actor’s ex-wife Addison Timlin filed for divorce after more than three years of marriage. The former couple were married in October 2019 and share two daughters: Ezer Billie, four, and Dolores Wild, two. Meanwhile, the “Bizcochito” singer called off her engagement to musician Rauw Alejandro in July.

Since his split from Timlin, White has been linked to model Ashley Moore and Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez. In August, he was spotted kissing Moore in Los Angeles. As for Gomez, a blind item sent to celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi claimed a “recently separated Golden Globe winner whose show just premiered its second season is casually dating again”.

“He met this A-List singer-actress during a cover shoot for Vanity Fair, and they’ve been in touch since she returned to the states from filming overseas,” read the anonymous post, which was shared on 29 June. However, neither Gomez nor White publicly addressed the dating speculation.

In October, the actor was court-ordered to undergo daily alcohol testing with a Soberlink portable breathalyser device per his custody agreement with Timlin. According to court documents filed on 10 October in Los Angeles County Superior Court and obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the stipulation is in place to verify that White is not intoxicated around his children. The court documents stated that White was also required to attend individual therapy sessions at least once a week and Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings at least twice a week. White and Timlin are scheduled to have a mediation session regarding the terms of the custody agreement in January 2024.

White is best known as the star of The Bear, Hulu’s critically acclaimed comedy-drama series about Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (White), an award-winning chef who returns to his hometown of Chicago to save his late brother’s sandwich shop.

The Independent has contacted representatives for White and Rosalia for comment.