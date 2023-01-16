Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jeremy Clarkson has claimed that he’s emailed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to apologise over his controversial column in The Sun about the Duchess of Sussex.

In the column, published on 16 December following the release of the second part of the royal couple’s Netflix documentary, Clarkson shared his thoughts on Meghan.

The former Top Gear host wrote that he despised her on “a cellular level” and dreamt of the day that the duchess would be made to parade naked through Britain while a crowd chanted “shame” and threw “excrement” at her.

Clarkson claimed that “everyone who’s my age thinks the same way”.

The original column was met with immediate backlash online, with the press watchdog Ipso receiving more than 20,000 complaints to become their most complained-about article ever.

However, following intense backlash to his column, Clarkson said on Monday (16 January) that he had personally reached out to Harry and Meghan to apologise.

In a lengthy statement shared on his Instagram, the presenter said he was “profoundly sorry” for his “disgraceful” language in the column.

“One of the strange things I’ve noticed in recent times is that whenever an MP or a well-known person is asked to apologise for something, no matter how heartfelt or profound that apology may be, it’s never enough for the people who called for it in the first place,” he wrote.

“So I’m going to try and buck the trend this morning with an apology for the things I said in a Sun column recently about Meghan Markle. I really am sorry. All the way from the balls of my feet to the follicles on my head. This is me putting my hands up. Its a mea culpa with bells on.”

He continued: “Usually, I read what I’ve written to someone else before filing, but I was home alone on that fateful day, and in a hurry. So when I’d finished, I just pressed send. And then, when the column appeared the next day, the land mine exploded.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“We’ve all been there, I guess. In that precise moment when we suddenly realise we’ve completely messed up. You are sweaty and cold at the same time. And your head pounds. And you feel sick. I couldn’t believe what I was reading. Had I really said that? It was horrible.”

There was also criticism from high-profile figures, politicians, and Clarkson’s own daughter, Emily Clarkson.

Clarkson shared a comment of response days later, tweeting that he had “clumsily” referenced a scene in Game of Thrones, adding: “I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.”

The paper released a statement of apology, but a spokesperson for the couple said that “the fact that The Sun has not contacted The Duchess of Sussex to apologise shows their intent”.

This is a breaking news story – more information to follow...