Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Jeremy Clarkson has pledged to be “more careful in future” following a fierce backlash over his remarks about Meghan Markle last week.

In a column for The Sun, the journalist and former Top Gear presenter wrote that he dreamt of the day Markle would be made to parade naked through Britain while the crowd chanted “shame” and threw “excrement” at her.

The 62-year-old claimed that “everyone who’s my age thinks the same way”.

His remarks were widely condemned by celebrities including John Bishop and Carol Vorderman, along with public figures such as Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon, who was name-checked in the column alongside Markle, and London mayor Sadiq Khan.

Clarkson wrote on Twitter: “Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.”

“I think what he said about Meghan Markle was deeply misogynist and just downright awful and horrible,” Sturgeon said of Clarkson’s comments.

“I have to say, taking a step back from it, my overwhelming emotion about guys like Jeremy Clarkson is pity. I mean, what is it that makes somebody so distorted by hate that they end up writing these things?

“I think that possibly gives an insight into Jeremy Clarkson and the kind of person he is. So maybe he just needs to take a step back from things and just think about life a bit more.”

More to follow...