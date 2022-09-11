Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jeremy Clarkson has opened up about the “alarming” car accident that occurred while filming the latest episode of The Grand Tour.

It was reported earlier this year that James May, who stars in the Prime Video motoring series alongside Clarkson and Richard Hammond, had been “rushed to hospital” after crashing his car in Norway.

The trio were in the country to film segments for their latest one-off special, The Ground Tour: A Scandi Flick.

In an essay for The Sunday Times, Clarkson discussed the crash in detail.

“In the latest episode of The Grand Tour there’s a big and alarming crash,” he wrote.

“There’s always a big and alarming crash in The Grand Tour of course, but this one was different because the person who was gingerly lifted from the wreckage by paramedics and carefully driven to hospital in the back of an ambulance was not Richard Hammond. It was the slowest driver in the history of motoring – James May.”

Clarkson revealed that May had suffered “only a broken rib”, and was able to join up with himself and Hammond “a couple of days later”, after the pair had continued to travel across northern Scandinavia in his absence.

“Having expressed his displeasure at being left in the field, so to speak, he crashed again,” Clarkson said. “This time not into a cliff face but through the ice and into a frozen lake.”

“It’s strange, and it’s something the three of us talk about quite a lot. How, when we are travelling individually or with our families, do we get from A to B without incident – but as soon as we are all together, all hell breaks loose and there are fires and smashed ribs and headlines in the Daily Mail?”

The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick is released on Prime Video on Friday 16 September.