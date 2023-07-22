Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jeremy Clarkson has issued an alarming warning to buyers of his new cider.

The former Top Gear host is the owner of Hawkstone Lager, a beer and cider brand brewed by Cotswold Brewing Co in Gloucestershire using ingredients from Clarkson’s Diddly Squat farm – where his Amazon Prime series, Clarkson’s Farm, is filmed.

In a Tweet shared Friday (21 July), Clarkson warned that a manufacturing issue meant that some recently released bottles of his cider “might explode”.

“F*** f*** f*** f*** f*** f***,” the presenter’s expletive-filled statement began.

“There’s been a massive c**k up and as a result, there’s a very slim chance, some of our Hawkstone CIDER bottles might, there’s no easy way of saying this, explode.”

He warned consumers to check the cap on their bottles for the product code L3160.

“If the cap has the code L3160, open it underwater, pour it away and get in touch for a refund. Info@Hawkstone.co,” he said.

“Really sorry about this but on the upside, the beer is fine and still delicious. As is the cider, in bottles that are unaffected. Which is almost all of them.”

One follower shared a photo of his bottle that bore the defective product code, to which Clarkson responded: “Open it while wearing a Hurt Locker suit.” The 2009 film Hurt Locker, of course, stars an armour-clad Jeremy Renner as a bomb disposal specialist.

On Facebook, Clarkson’s farm explained in a statement that a “small amount” of the cider was over-fermenting.

“If you have any of this batch it is important to dispose of it now under the water tap and take care as these are in glass bottles,” the statement said.

“Then take a photo of the caps and we will send you a fresh batch or a refund... whichever you choose.

“If you have already drunk the cider please don’t worry – apologies from us all.”

Last month, the 63-year-old presenter warned Clarkson’s Farm fans that they would have a bit of a wait on their hands for the show’s third season.

“We actually won’t finish filming it till October,” he informed followers on Instagram.

“There’s something we are trying which won’t be resolved till then. So it’s a while off yet.”

The docuseries follows Clarkson as he attempts to make his farm in the Cotswolds profitable.

The show will be back for a third season despite reports that Amazon had “cut ties” with Clarkson following the row over his hateful Meghan Markle column last December.

Clarkson issued a lengthy public apology on his Instagram account at the time saying he “felt sick” when he realised he had “completely messed up” in writing the column that had become UK press watchdog IPSO’s most-complained about article ever.