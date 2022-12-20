Carol Vorderman says she’s ‘received a lot of abuse’ for criticising Jeremy Clarkson

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Carol Vorderman has said she “received a lot of abuse” for criticising Jeremy Clarkson.

The broadcaster was one of many people to condemn the former Top Gear host’s “hateful” rant against Meghan Markle in an op-ed for The Sun.

He wrote on Friday (16 December) that he loathes the Duchess of Sussex “on a cellular level” and wants people to “throw lumps of excrement” at her.

“Everyone who’s my age thinks the same way,” Clarkson added.

In a tweet that went viral, Vorderman wrote: “NO Jeremy Clarkson. Not on any level, in any circumstance, is it OK to write this stuff about any woman and absolutely NO to ‘everyone who’s my age thinks the same’.”

She continued: “No no no. We absolutely do NOT think the same. Listen to the noise Jeremy. The crowds are chanting ‘shame on YOU.’”

One day after Clarkson said he was “horrified” by the “hurt” he’s caused, following more than 12,000 complaints, Vorderman said in a follow-up tweet: “The Clarkson Effect. I’ve received a lot of abuse obvs, but it’s like watching the last death throes of a dinosaur age.

“Sad souls who are angry at new thought, at equality, at kindness. BUT this chapter has also brought the calm, normally silent, people together. We fight on.”

Carol Vorderman says she ‘received a lot of abuse’ over Jeremy Clarkson criticism (Twitter)

Vordeman’s message was in response to MP John Nicolson, who demanded that Clarkson be taken off air completely in a letter to ITV ‘s chief executive.

Other people to criticise Clarkson include John Bishop, Kathy Burke and his own daughter, Emily.

Follow live updates on the Meghan Markle row here.