Jeremy Clarkson likes tweet accusing him of ‘caving to the woke’ after Meghan apology

Jeremy Clarkson appears to have liked a tweet from a self-proclaimed former fan that criticises his apology to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The former Top Gear presenter, 62, was accused of “caving into the woke” after writing to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to apologise for the highly controversial comments he made about Meghan Markle.

On Monday 16 January, Clarkson issued a public apology to the couple for remarks he made in a column for The Sun.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued a response to Clarkson’s apology later that same day, and accused him of a “longstanding pattern of writing articles that spread hate rhetoric”.

The statement made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, reported by Omid Scobie of Yahoo, state: “On December 25, 2022, Mr Clarkson wrote solely to Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. The contents of his correspondence were marked Private and Confidential.

“While a new public apology has been issued today by Mr Clarkson, what remains to be addressed is his longstanding pattern of writing articles that spread hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories and misogyny.

“Unless each of his other pieces were also written ‘in a hurry’, as he states, it is clear that this is not an isolated incident shared in haste, but rather a series of articles shared in hate.”

Clarkson issued a public apology to the couple over controversial comments he’d made about the duchess in a column (Getty)

Overnight, Clarkson appeared to “like” a tweet from a self-described former fan, who accused the former Top Gear host of “caving into the woke”.

The Twitter user wrote: “Oh @JeremyClarkson you caved into the woke by apologizing and Amazon are still going to cancel you anyway. Was it worth it?

“Never explain, never apologise. You’ve lost my respect.”

It is unclear whether Clarkson was mocking the former fan or implying he agreed with the sentiment that he had “caved”.

The presenter is still facing backlash for the column. On Monday 16 January, it was reported that Amazon’s Prime Video plans on cutting its ties with him after his final batch of commissioned series is released.

Sources told Variety that Prime Video, the tech giant’s streaming service, will no longer be working with the British presenter beyond episodes of The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm that have already been commissioned.

The Independent has contacted representatives of Clarkson for comment.